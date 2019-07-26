A Hennepin County housing court referee ordered Friday that necessary repairs must proceed in buildings owned by a pair of embattled Minneapolis landlords, but left the door open for eviction actions to proceed against remaining tenants.

Referee Mark Labine’s order on Friday expanded on a ruling earlier this month that spelled out the powers of a temporary administrator for five apartment buildings in south Minneapolis owned by Stephen Frenz and Spiros Zorbalas, who were stripped of their rental licenses by the city and are not allowed to collect rent, although tenants still live in the buildings. Labine ordered the administrator to collect rents and oversee repairs needed to provide for the health and safety of tenants. But he ruled the administrator must also testify on behalf of Equity Residential Holdings (ERH), the landlords’ company, to evict those who don’t pay rents.

Labine said the buildings must be vacated or sold, and if they are vacated, the city must assist in finding new housing for the tenants.

Of the 69 units in the five buildings on the 3100 block of 22nd Ave. S., 38 of them are occupied with the tenants, mostly Hispanic and low income. With the help of a land bank, they are hoping to stay in the buildings by buying the properties from Frenz and converting them into cooperatives. The land bank has offered Frenz more than $5 million but he reportedly seeks $7 million. In the hearing Thursday, Frenz’s attorneys, Douglass Turner and Chris Kalla, made it clear they wanted to evict the tenants — a process handled in a separate court.

Michael Cockson, a pro bono attorney representing the tenants, said he is “grateful that these tenants will finally be able to live in a healthy and safe environment.”

“We hope that Equity Residential engages in negotiations in good faith for a possible sale.”

Stephen Frenz

The decision followed a contentious hearing on Thursday where attorneys for the landlords and tenants sharply criticized each other.

Some 75 tenants and their supporters, many of them standing. jammed into a courtroom with a seating capacity of about 30.

While the crowd was quiet in the courtroom, Kalla complained that they were raucous in the corridor and asked Labine to bar them from the courtroom. “We are a public institution,” said Labine, who declined to do so.

City Attorney Susan Segal said she was pleased that immediate repairs must be made under an administrator’s watch, providing time for a transition.

“The city would like to see the buildings sold to a responsible landlord who could keep the units affordable for the tenants,” she said.

Shortly after Labine agreed July 10 to install an administrator, Frenz sent in workers to renovate the empty apartments over the objection of the administrator. Kalla told Labine the landlords had a right to turn the apartments into condos if they wanted to.

In a memo to Labine, the administrator Alex J. Dybsky, wrote that a city inspector found that during the renovations, gas stoves were disconnected in the vacant units of one building and gas lines were left uncapped. He cited a fire inspector who said permits and licensed contractors were required for kitchen and bath remodeling, flooring, and replacing windows and doors.

Labine ruled in his order that Frenz and Zorbalas “have the right to rehab and make improvements to those units that are vacant in order to get the properties ready for sale, provided they apply for permits required by the city and comply with all city ordinances ...” He wrote that renovations must not “jeopardize the safety and security of the tenants currently residing” in the units.

The city has said it would like to help tenants stay in the buildings. The landlords’ attorneys criticized the city for not forcing the tenants out. Labine acknowledged that, highlighting an ordinance that says when a license is denied or revoked, the city must order dwelling units vacated.

The five buildings are all that remain of Frenz’s portfolio of 60-plus buildings after his rental licenses were revoked in 2017 for his secret partnership with Zorbalas who also had his rental licenses revoked.

Frenz and Zorbalas are barred from collecting rents and the buildings have fallen into further disrepair. Labine ordered repairs made, paid for out of rents, and from a revolving fund the city maintains which can then be recovered after the sale of the properties.