A house fire in northwestern Minnesota severely burned a 24-year-old man and killed two dogs, authorities said.

The blaze was first detected in Frazee about 8:20 p.m. Monday at the home in the 500 block of Main Avenue, according to city officials.

The badly burned man was taken by air ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, and his identity has yet to be disclosed.

Firefighters put out the flames and found the two dogs on the property, the officials said. The house was considered a total loss.

Authorities have yet to give a preliminary indication about how the fire began.