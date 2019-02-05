Law enforcement and fire department crews are on the scene of a large fire after a home apparently exploded Tuesday morning in Hampton.

Authorities were called at 6:15 a.m. after a residents reported hearing a loud boom and fire at a house on the 24700 block of Lewiston Boulevard, a supervisor for the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center said.

The Randolph-Hampton Fire District and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene just south of the interchange of Hwy. 52 and Hwy. 50 southeast of the Twin Cities where smoke could be seen rising above the tree line.

There was no word about injuries, the sheriff’s dispatcher said.

Few other details were immediately available.