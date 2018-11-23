A house exploded in St. Paul on Friday morning, and at least one person inside was taken to the hospital.

The first call came in just after 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of the 600 block of Payne Avenue. The St. Paul Fire Department said one man inside the house was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smith said that eight adults in all were displaced by the explosion, though it was not immediately clear if that's all from the house that exploded.

According to emergency dispatch audio, two males and a toddler were hurt in the blast.

A number of people who live nearby saw or heard the explosion. Jerry Schaefer, who had just opened his nearby floral shop Jerry's Roses, said he was looking out his front window when it happened. He said it sounded like a sonic boom, knocking merchandise off his shelves and rattling his windows, and that he saw flames shoot as high as 50 feet into the air.

"It was like a scene out of a movie," Schaefer said. "It was crazy to see."

The scene of the St. Paul house explosion along Payne Avenue near Preble Street.

Natasha Mancia, who lives in another house close to the blast, was awake but still in bed when she heard what she thought was a car crashing into her house. "It was nothing I ever heard before," Mancia said. She said there were windows blown out on her house.

Mancia, who also works at a convenience store in the same area, said an older man lived in the house that exploded. She said he was a regular at the store but that she didn't know his name.

By later Friday morning, many neighborhood residents were milling near the explosion site, some taking pictures or video of the destruction. There were pieces of the wooden house littering nearby yards and streets, with some debris in trees as high as 20 to 30 feet off the ground.

This is a developing story. Return to startribune.com for further details as they become available.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.