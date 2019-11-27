Frozen turkey not ready to roast? Gravy have you stumped? These hotlines will help.

“The Splendid Table” radio show: The annual “Turkey Confidential” live call-in takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The show will air statewide on Minnesota Public Radio stations, including 91.1 FM in the Twin Cities, or can be heard online at splendidtable.org. Send questions by e-mail via a form on splendidtable.org/contact, or call 1-800-242-2828. Or ask via Facebook or Twitter.

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: Calls through Dec. 24. To chat with a person, call 1-800-288-8372, or text questions at 1-844-877-3456. Online at butterball.com for videos, tips and recipes, or via Amazon’s Alexa.

Jennie-O Turkey: Talk to a person at 1-800-621-3505, from Wednesday at 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. Thanksgiving night.

Landolakes.com: Find recipes and leave questions at landolakes.com (scroll down the home page) or call 1-800-328-4155 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Sara Lee Pie Hotline: Call 1-888-914-1247 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, or look for answers at saraleedesserts.com.

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: For food safety questions, visit ask.usda.gov and type in “turkey” (or whatever the subject is) in the search bar.