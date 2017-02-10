Address: 2101 West Broadway, Minneapolis

Type: Medical

Size: 35,200 square feet

Developer: Wellington Management

Architect: Pope Architects

Details: St. Paul-based Wellington Management, after being awarded development rights to a city-owned parcel at 2101 West Broadway last year, has submitted a proposal for a new medical office building and parking ramp on the site.

Wellington was the only respondent when the Minneapolis Community Planning and Economic Development department issued a request for proposals for the vacant “Capri Block” site in March. It proposes a two-level, multitenant medical building and a 150-stall parking ramp.

The medical building is being designed to accommodate one health care provider on the first floor and part of the second. The rest of the second floor would be leased to up to five other tenants providing physical therapy, mental health or other health-related services.

The ramp would accommodate parking demands for the medical building and adjacent Capri Theater. Its owner, Plymouth Christian Youth Center, is planning an expansion.

Also in Wellington’s proposal is a second phase with a 6,000-square-foot, single-level restaurant/retail building housing up to three smaller tenants, including an “anchor restaurant tenant.” The youth center is considering building a new public plaza between the future retail building and the expanded Capri Theater, according to the developer’s pitch.