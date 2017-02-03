Address: Southwest corner, Hadley Avenue and 80th Street S., Cottage Grove

Type: Independent living, skilled nursing care

Units: 132

Beds: 72

Developer: Presbyterian Homes & Services

Architect: Pope Architects

Details: Presbyterian Homes & Services is moving ahead with plans to expand its Norris Square senior housing facility in Cottage Grove.

The existing apartments, constructed in 2006, were intended as the residential anchor of a larger mixed-use redevelopment effort called Norris Marketplace, located on a seven-acre parcel just west of the 80th Street/Hwy. 61 interchange.

However, only a liquor store emerged on the retail portion of the site. Now Roseville-based Presbyterian Homes, citing increased market demand, is adding two more residential buildings.

According to the plans approved by the Cottage Grove City Council, the larger of the buildings will be a 71,846-square-foot, three-story independent living complex. The second will be a combination of memory care units for residents and a 72-bed skilled nursing facility. That two-story structure will measure 24,612 square feet.

The new buildings will link to the existing facility via a 7,800-square-foot “town center” community building. It will include a larger fellowship hall and an expansion of the Wings Wellness Center to “meet the growing interest in the benefits of an active lifestyle.”

A spring groundbreaking is expected.