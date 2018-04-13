Address: 14977 Louisiana Av., Savage

Type: Workforce housing

Units: 54

Cost: $12.7 million

Developer: MWF Properties

Architect: Miller Hanson Partners

Details: Construction on a new, 54-unit affordable workforce housing apartment building in Savage is set to begin this spring after a state agency awarded the project $896,000 in housing tax credits.

The Minnesota Housing Finance Authority in February revealed the recipients for the first round of its 2018 low-income housing tax credit program. Among them was the Louisiana Lofts from Richfield-based developer MWF Properties, a $12.7 million project set for a location in southwestern Savage not far from Prior Lake High School.

After the tax-credit awards were made, MWF announced an estimated opening date of March 2019. The Louisiana Lofts proposal won site plan and building design approvals from the Savage City Council late last month.

The three-story building will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 660 square feet up to 1,160 square feet. Among its amenities are ground-level community and fitness rooms, individual laundries for each unit, and a small playground for very young children called a tot lot. A 60-stall underground parking lot is also part of the plans.

The architecture by Miller Hanson Partners incorporates a mix of rock-face block, cultured stone and vinyl lap siding and shakes in earthtone colors.