Address: Arcade Street south of County Road E, Vadnais Heights

Size: 13,000 square feet

Developer: Davis Real Estate Services Group

Architect: BDH + Young

Details: Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, which has four clinics in the Twin Cities’ east metro area, has received approvals for a new medical office building near Interstate 35E in suburban Vadnais Heights.

The new structure is to be constructed along Arcade Street in the southwest quadrant of the I-35E/County Road E interchange in the Vadnais Heights City Center District. The site is a narrow out-lot next to an existing Summit Orthopedics facility and just south of a Walmart store within the commercial area.

According to documents submitted to the city, the building is to be developed and owned by Minneapolis-based Davis Real Estate Services Group with the clinic serving as its single tenant. Midwest ENT officials told the city the new building would replace its existing clinic in Maplewood.

The Vadnais Heights City Council voted unanimously last month to green-light site plans and permits for the facility.

With the approvals, city officials noted the medical office project marked the development of the last piece of privately owned vacant land in the City Center’s southwest sector. Plans for the freeway-oriented commercial zone encompassing all four quadrants of the County Road E interchange were first laid out in 1988 and since then have guided the growth of the area into a major retail and hotel destination.