HealthPartners is significantly expanding its clinic along Interstate 694 in Arden Hills. It was built in 1990 in the southwest quadrant of the I-694/Lexington Avenue interchange and, at 26,537 square feet, was one of the larger suburban clinics for its time. It served patients in Arden Hills as well as surrounding communities such as Shoreview, Mounds View, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton.

But now the health care provider said an expansion is needed to accommodate not only current demand but also to meet its future growth goals. In June, it submitted plans to add some 8,531 square feet to the existing structure. Its post-construction size will be 35,068 square feet.

HealthPartners said the expansion will bring more primary care doctors. Specialty medical providers not currently located in Arden Hills will also be added. The project includes updating the facility’s current wall signage and the construction of 41 additional parking stalls, most of which would be located on the north side of the building closest to the freeway.

Architecturally, the addition will be consistent with the existing building in terms of massing, materials and colors. Its existing facade will be updated and more landscaping with trees and perennial plants will be included with the addition.

Address: 3930 Northwoods Dr., Arden Hills

Type: Medical

Current size: 26,537 square feet

Expansion: 8,531 square feet

Developer: HealthPartners

Architect: Mohagen Hansen Architecture