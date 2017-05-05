St. Paul-based developer At Home Apartments has landed a necessary rezoning for its latest project, a new mixed-use building along St. Paul’s bustling Grand Avenue that will serve as its new headquarters.

The project, called Grand & Syndicate in planning documents, is slated to go up on three parcels containing single-family homes at 33-45 Syndicate St. S. At Home told city officials that it has obtained purchase agreements for the houses on the intersection’s northwest corner.

The St. Paul City Council on April 26 approved a measure to rezone the three lots to a “T2 traditional neighborhood” designation, which allows for the construction of a four-story, mixed-use structure with 26 apartment units above a 48-stall, two-level underground parking ramp. Also included will be 1,300 square feet of ground-floor retail and 10,000 square feet of office space taking up the building’s entire second floor. At Home Chief Real Estate Officer Leanna Stefaniak said it will move its headquarters there from St. Paul’s Crocus Hill neighborhood.

At Home owns and manages 5,000 units in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Kansas City, Mo. The Grand & Syndicate site is less than a block from its first acquisition in 1992 — an apartment building 1335 Grand Av.

Address: 39 Syndicate St. S., St. Paul

Type: Mixed use

Apartment units: 26

Office space: 10,000 square feet

Developer: At Home Apartments

Architect: Collage Architects