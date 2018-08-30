Address: 1301 Marshall St. NE., Minneapolis

Type: Market-rate multifamily housing

Units: 93

Commercial space: 3,500 square feet

Developers: Roers Investments & North Bay Cos.

Architect: DJR Architects

Details: Roers Investments and North Bay Cos. (formerly CPM Cos.) are about to start building a second mixed-use project near the Grain Belt Brewery in northeast Minneapolis.

The developers, along with general contractor Reuter Walton, will break ground in September on the N&E at 1301 Marshall St. NE. It will be on the same block as Mezzo, another collaboration between the firms that is scheduled for a November opening.

The N&E will feature 93 apartments ranging from studios of less than 500 square feet to two bedrooms of around 1,000 square feet. Rents will vary from $1,275 to $2,485 per month. It will have a fitness center, a bike lounge and repair station, a pet grooming room and rooftop sky deck. The ground floor will have 3,500 square feet of retail space.

The site on the northeast corner of Marshall Street and 13th Avenue for many years held an auto sales and repair shop. At the far northern end of the 1300 block, meanwhile, the Roers/North Bay mixed-use building Mezzo is nearing completion with 110 multifamily units and 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. In between them is the popular dive bar Dusty’s.

The N&E is scheduled to open next summer.