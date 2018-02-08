Address: 93rd Avenue N. between Zane Avenue N. & Regent Avenue N., Brooklyn Park
Types: Market-rate apartments and senior housing
Senior units: 103
Apartment units: 123 (Phase I)
Developer: Trident Development LLC
Architects: Cole Group, HMA Architects
Details: Brooklyn Park leaders approved building a portion of the Astra Village development area south of Highway 610.
Trident Development will construct market-rate apartments and senior housing between Zane and Regent avenues north along 93rd Avenue N. The Urbana Court Apartments will include up to 207 market-rate units, while Urbana Place Senior Living will feature 103 units of senior housing.
The City Council approved permits and a change to the original 2009 vision of the Astra Village planned unit development on a 6-1 vote after considering community concerns about adding high-density housing, increased traffic along 93rd Avenue and other issues.
Planners originally targeted the 13-acre area for office development, but there was little demand. St. Cloud-based Trident instead submitted plans for a four-story senior housing facility featuring independent, assisted-living and memory care units built atop a 90-space underground garage. Construction is expected to start this summer.
Meanwhile, the H-shaped apartment building is to be built in two phases. The first includes 123 units along with 128 underground parking spaces; an 84-unit addition would follow should Phase I prove successful.
