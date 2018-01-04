Address: Northeast corner, 153rd Street and Fresco Terrace, Apple Valley

Developer: Bigos Management

Units: 175

Architect: Kaas Wilson Architects

Details: Plans for the third and final phase of an apartment development cluster in Apple Valley’s Central Village area have been approved by the city.

The Apple Valley City Council last week gave its unanimous backing to a proposal from Golden Valley-based Bigos Management to construct Nuvelo at Parkside, a pair of new buildings totaling 175 units just to the south of Kelley Park, the centerpiece of the city’s long-planned “urban village” redevelopment effort.

The plans call for buildings of 114 and 61 units. The smaller of the two will feature a unique “live-work” amenity open to both residents and the public. It includes a pair of offices and a conference room designed to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners “a professional environment to conduct business outside their homes at a low cost.”

Bigos has two other projects in the Legacy North neighborhood around the park: The 198-unit Gabella at Parkside Apartments, which opened in 2016, and the 126-unit Galante at Parkside Apartments, scheduled to open in spring.

Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland hailed the latest approvals as a culmination of the “walkable urban village” vision first laid out in 2004.

Only one parcel around Kelley Park remains undeveloped.