Address: 2988 Country View Dr., Maplewood

Type: Multifamily

Units: 152

Developer: INH Properties

Architect: HMA Architects

Details: St. Cloud-based INH Properties has won approvals for a new 152-unit apartment project in the latest piece of the redevelopment puzzle for a former par-3 golf course in Maplewood.

The one-time Country View Golf Course was owned and operated by the Mogren family in a 16-acre area east of Hwy. 61 and south of Interstate 694. The course closed in 2004 and city officials in 2006 adopted a "planned unit development" that divided the course into four parcels, zoned for retail, and laid them out for commercial traffic volumes.

A Costco store opened on one of the sites in 2006, followed by a CarMax car dealership in 2010. Since then, however, the retail sector has stagnated while multifamily construction is booming.

Thus, city officials in July approved a high-density residential use for the third of the four parcels, a 5.6-acre lot north of Costco and fronting the Bruce Vento Regional Trail.

The Trail's Edge of Maplewood will be a market-rate building with amenities such as a community room, theater, parcel and mail room and business office. Leveraging its direct access to the trail, INH's plans to also include a bicycle room with a repair station and storage space for at least 40 bikes.

The developer said it hopes to begin construction in October with an expected opening of January or February 2020.

Don Jacobson