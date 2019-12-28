Twin Cities interior designers shared their insights about the looks, materials, finishes and more that they anticipate will rise or decline in the year ahead:

What’s hot

• Confidently expressing personal taste through strong colors or art.

• Casual modern living that’s sophisticated yet informal.

• Bold painted cabinets, especially in dark gray and navy.

• Mixing finishes in hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures.

• Serene, peaceful spaces to unwind.

What’s not

• Overexposed Arabesque patterns.

• Open shelving in kitchens.

• Stark white-and-gray color palettes.

RACHEL HUTTON