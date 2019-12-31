“Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful.” And the dates?

It’s that time of year. The time when scarves and gloves become a priority. The time when you look out your window at 5 p.m., and it’s already pitch black outside.

When it’s dark and cold, the thought of planning creative date ideas can be a bit daunting. Somehow, the combination of sweatpants and Amazon Prime (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” anyone?) always want to have a say in the matter.

But have no fear. There are still plenty of fun and creative date ideas that can beat the cold and stoke the fire of a new relationship.

As an aside: Why does everyone on online dating sites like cuddling by the fire? I don’t remember ever cuddling by a fireplace, nor do I know many people who have. There are other things to do in the winter. Let’s take a look at a half dozen of them:

1. Go ice skating. Whether it’s an indoor or an outdoor rink, nothing says winter like a pair of skates and the open ice. And if you’re about to fall, at least you have someone’s hand to reach out for. What could be more romantic then synchronized falling and matching leg bruises?

2. Enjoy a winter drink. Hot toddy, anyone? Now that iced coffee is on its way out, it’s time to think about hot chocolate, warm apple cider and mulled wine. Something about these warm drinks can really warm the spirits, whether you’re imbibing in them at home or out on the town. (With or without the actual spirits.)

3. Volunteer. Many organizations have volunteer activities in the winter to help people in need, such as throwing parties or packing meals. This way, you not only can spend time helping those who need it most, but you can show each other your caring side.

4. Go bowling. Show off your skills at the alley. And don’t forget to perfect your “strike dance.”

5. Take a cooking class. Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t make something warm on the inside. Many cooking courses are themed, so perhaps you can learn about stews, sauces, or even warm desserts. Did someone say s’mores?

6. Go to a trivia night. Many bars and restaurants host weekly trivia nights, rain or shine, hot or cold. Now might be the perfect time to check one out and show off your trivia prowess.

Just because you can’t bask in the sun at a baseball game or dine al fresco, it doesn’t mean you can’t go out and have fun with your date this winter. Just be sure to button up.