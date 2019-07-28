A horse dragged a woman “a long distance” to her death while she was walking the animal in western Minnesota, authorities said.

The incident occurred late Thursday morning at a home on the eastern shore of Star Lake, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller said the 47-year-old woman from Fargo was at a home in the 38000 block of Beaver Dam Road and “had been [dragged] a long distance by a horse,” leaving her unresponsive, a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

It appeared the woman was walking with the horse using a lead rope, which got wrapped around her arm, the Sheriff’s Office added.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the horse to drag the woman, whose identity has yet to be released.