Brady, a 23-year veteran of the Austin, Minn.-based meat and protein company, will become executive vice president of refrigerated foods early next year upon the retirement of Tom Day, who currently leads the segment.

“Deanna is ideally suited to assume the leadership post of Refrigerated Foods,” Jim Snee, Hormel’s chief executive, said in the announcement Friday. “She is forward-thinking, with an unmatched business acumen and analytical approach, and knows the dynamics of the Refrigerated Foods business. Most importantly, she understands what it will take to continue to drive growth in this important business segment.”

Brady is also a registered dietician.

Hormel’s refrigerated foods is two and a half times larger than its next biggest business, composing more than half the entire company’s sales. Under its umbrella are several signature brands, like Hormel-1 bacon, Applegate and Columbus Craft Meats.

The promotion makes Brady Hormel’s highest-ranking woman to ever run a business unit. Former chief financial officer Jody Feragen, who retired in 2016, was Hormel’s highest ranking woman ever on the administrative side of the company.

Day held a number of positions at Hormel before ending it at the helm of the company’s largest segment.

“While Tom has consistently delivered outstanding business results during his tenure with Hormel Foods, it is perhaps his leadership of our cultural transformation that will be most remembered,” Snee said in the announcement. “He is a respected mentor and role model to many within the Hormel Foods family. He will certainly be missed, but his legacy of excellence will live on well beyond his retirement.”

P.J. Connor, currently vice president head of consumer product sales, will ascend to the position of president of consumer product sales vacated by Brady.