Hormel Foods Corp. is acquiring Sadler’s Smokehouse, a pit-style barbecue brand from Texas, for $270 million.

The all-cash offer, announced Thursday morning in tandem with company’s first-quarter earnings, continues Hormel’s expanding presence in its deli and foodservice business.

The Austin, Minn.-based food company posted a $242.9 million profit, or 45 cents per share, falling just a penny shy of Wall Street’s expectation for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Hormel took in $2.4 billion during the three months ending Jan. 26, beating revenue forecast of analysts polled by Thomas Reuters.

Henderson, Tex.-based Sadler’s is a family-owned business specializing in pit-smoked meats sold to retail and foodservice customers. Hormel has been a customer of Sadler’s Smokehouse for more than 20 years. The asset sale is expected to close next month.

“[It’s] a great company with an impressive history, talented team and an outstanding portfolio of on-trend products that resonate with consumers, customers and operators,” Jim Snee, chief executive of Hormel, said in a news release. “This is a very strategic acquisition for our foodservice business.”

The company’s Jennie-O Turkey Store, which has been battered for several years due to a turkey oversupply, recalls and other market challenges, appears to have turned the corner back into growth mode. The business unit, which represented about 15% of its overall sales, posted its second consecutive quarter of growth.

“It is encouraging to see Jennie-O Turkey Store deliver a second consecutive quarter of volume, sales and profit growth while continuing to gain back Jennie-O lean ground turkey distribution,” said Snee, in a news release.

Like many other multinational corporations, including Minnesota-based Ecolab and Medtronic, Hormel raised the warning flag on the possible impact the coronavirus outbreak in China could have on its business there.

We have started to see a negative impact on our business in China from the coronavirus outbreak, but we are not yet able to forecast the impact for the remainder of the year,” the company said in its filing Thursday with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hormel owns and operates three plants within China where it sells pork products, like Spam, and its Skippy peanut butter brand.

The company reaffirmed its full-year net sales and earnings guidance despite these headwinds in its international business, given the strong indicators it is seeing with its turkey and refrigerated foods businesses.