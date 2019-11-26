Hormel Foods Corp. met expectations on its fourth quarter earnings on a $2.55 million profit, the company reported Tuesday morning.

The Austin, Minn.-based maker or Skippy peanut butter, Spam and Dinty Moore also reported full-year results for its 2019 fiscal year, ended Oct. 27. Management provided its best estimate for the year ahead, which remains rife with global trade uncertainty and “assumes higher protein prices and further volatility related to the impact from African swine fever,” Hormel said in the news release.

For the quarter, Hormel posted earnings per share of 47 cents, as expected, on $2.5 billion in sales, which was just below Wall Street consensus of $2.52 billion. The results include the sale of its CytoSport business earlier this year to PepsiCo.

“Refrigerated Foods has been a strong earnings contributor all year, and this quarter was no different. I am proud of how our value-added businesses helped offset another steep decline in commodity profits,” said Jim Snee, Hormel’s chief executive, in a news release. “Grocery Products and Jennie-O Turkey Store posted modest earnings growth while the International results were below our expectations as the team continues to manage through challenges due to African swine fever and global trade uncertainty.”

The company’s Jennie-O Turkey Store grew sales, volume and profit following several years of challenges to that Willmar-based business segment.

The avian flu outbreak of 2015 led growers to overcompensate for their flock losses, leading to a market oversupply that depressed prices. Then, Hormel issued a recall of ground turkey products last fall that led to distribution losses from which it has spent the whole year recovering.

Hormel attributes this quarter’s improvement in that business to better whole-bird and commodity sales that more than offset lower retail sales. And increase advertising and promotions on Jennie-O’s lean ground turkey helped bolster results this fall. The segment’s profit grew nearly 6% on lower freight costs and better operations.

While Refrigerated foods, which includes brands like Hormel Bacon-1, Applegate and Natural Choice, saw sales grow 4%, the segment posted a 3% profit decline as retail couldn’t offset the 46% drop in commodity profit and higher operating expenses. Hormel is trying to shift its business out of commodities and toward value-add, branded products.

The sale of CytoSport and lower pricing on peanut butter caused revenue for the company’s grocery products segment to decline 10% during the quarter.

The company’s international segment reported disappointing results for the quarter. Sales dropped 12% and the segment’s profit fell 30%.

Hormel delivered $1.80 profit per share for the full-year, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.73.

The company provided 2020 full-year guidance of revenue between $9.50-$10.30 billion and earnings per share of $1.69-$1.83.

“In 2020, we expect to grow operating income as we did in 2019 while also growing sales,” Snee said. “We are excited about our growth prospects in foodservice, retail and deli.”