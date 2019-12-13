Hopkins senior guard Paige Bueckers was named the Female Athlete of the Year by USA Basketball earlier this week. She led Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA Under-20 World Cup and the Royals to a 32-0 record and the Class 4A title last season. Among past award winners were Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus of the Lynx, and other WNBA stars such as Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart.

Former Timberwolf Robbie Hummel, who is having a breakout season on the new 3x3 circuit, was named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year. He was the MVP of FIBA 3x3 World Cup in leading his team to the gold medal.

Etc.

• Sophomore forward Jenny Vetter and senior midfielder Alesha Duccini of Minnesota State Mankato were named to the U.S. Soccer Coaches’ All-America first and second teams, respectively.

• Gustavus receiver Brice Panning and St. Thomas offensive lineman Elijah Rice, both seniors, were named to the Academic All-America second team chosen by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

