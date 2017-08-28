The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified the man killed outside his Hopkins home on Friday as John Gallagher, Jr.

Gallagher, 67, died of from multiple chop wounds, the medical examiner said.

Police found Gallagher on his front lawn when they responded to a burglary call at his home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue N. about 3:40 a.m. He has suffered “sharp-force injuries” and a “significant amount of trauma” and died at the scene, said Hopkins Police Sgt. Michael Glassberg.

The man suspected of killing Gallagher was arrested a short time after he allegedly used an ax to force his way into Gallagher’s home and drag him outside. The suspect was a former neighbor and had violated a restraining order prohibiting him from being anywhere on the block where Gallagher lives, court documents show.

The 24-year-old suspect was in the Hennepin County jail as of Monday morning and charges were expected to be filed as soon as this afternoon.

Police investigating the case believe that a grudge between the two might be behind the city’s first homicide since 2009. In recent months, the suspect had threatened Gallagher and there had been reports of vandalism at Gallagher’s home.

Gallagher filed for and was granted a restraining order on July 27 after the suspect harassed him for six months, specifically during June and July when the suspect walked by his home in “zombielike fashion,” yelled obscenities and threatened to harm him by saying things like “I’ve got a slug for you,” according to the restraining order.