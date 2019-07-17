Today’s trophy tales

Jake Vanyo, Orono • 42½-inch northern • Lake of the Woods

Jake Vanyo caught this 42½-inch northern on Lake of the Woods (near Warroad) on July 6. Jake was jigging for walleyes using a Telle spinner and minnow when he caught his fish.

Hooked on fishing

Olivia Martin.

Olivia Martin, age 12, fishes daily for bass off her family’s dock on Lake Owasso in Roseville. She caught this 19-inch largemouth recently on a wacky worm.

Who needs help? Not her

Clara Jane Zavoral.

Clara Jane Zavoral, age 8, from Edina, caught this 19½-inch, 4-pound smallmouth bass on the St. Croix River on July 6 using a jib and a night crawler with a Zebco dock rod. Clara reeled it in by herself and after pictures, released it.

