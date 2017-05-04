Gallery: The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Sheriffs Office responded to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Gallery: The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Gallery: The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Sheriffs Office responded to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Gallery: A Hennepin County Sheriff responded to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Gallery: Investigators responded to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Gallery: Hennepin County Sheriffs investigators knocked on doors near 86th Street and Oakland Avenue in Bloomington while investigating an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Gallery: The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responds to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Gallery: The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responds to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

A tense six-hour manhunt for a homicide suspect in Bloomington ended early Thursday when he was arrested by police.

The suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting was found just after 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of Stevens Avenue S., the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was described in police scanner audio as a homicide suspect who allegedly fired shots while being pursued by officers about 9:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 84th Street and Oakland Avenue S. He was a suspect in the death of 48-year-old Tawnja Rene Wallace, who was found dead Wednesday in a home she shared with the suspect in Crookson.

The search began about 9:30 p.m. Officers from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had the north side of Oakland Avenue, a dead-end street, blocked off at E. 86th Street. Others were searching the area, house to house and yard to yard, according to Bloomington police.

Up to 15 unmarked law enforcement vehicles were at the scene, and a police helicopter hovered overhead. Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies joined the operation about 10:30 p.m.

Police activity in area of Portland to Nicollet, 85th to American,” Bloomington police tweeted about 10:30 p.m. “Ongoing active search for a wanted subject. Please stay indoors. [The suspect] was in a car and is now on foot.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responds to an officer-involved shooting at Oakland Avenue and 86th Street in Bloomington Wednesday night.

A woman who lives near 86th Street and Oakland Avenue S. said she heard two gunshots and then a car peel away with a law enforcement vehicle on its tail.