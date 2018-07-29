Heroes take all forms.

A 35-year old woman has a heroic homeless man to thank for pulling her out of the swirling currents of the Mississippi early Saturday morning.

The University of Minnesota Police reported that a woman jumped from the Washington Avenue bridge around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A homeless man who was camped under the bridge heard the woman fall and leapt into the water to rescue her.

University police say the woman survived the plunge and was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Minneapolis Fire Department personnel who also responded to the call offered the man shelter for the night, but he declined and returned to his camp.

No identities were released on the woman or her rescuer.