DULUTH - The man arrested for setting ablaze a historic Duluth synagogue was charged this morning with causing negligent fires.

Matthew J. Amiot, whose address was listed at a Duluth homeless shelter, faces one felony and one gross misdemeanor.

A criminal complaint says Amiot set fire to a variety of combustible materials early Sept. 9 in a two-foot wide alcove between the Adas Israel Congregation Synagogue and a smaller structure on the property called a sukkah.

The complaint says Amiot gave police a statement admitting to starting the fire, explaining that he tried to spit on it to put it out, but when it would not go out he walked away.

Amiot appeared in St. Louis County District Court this morning, where Judge Eric Hylden set bail at $20,000. Amiot appeared to push papers onto the floor in frustration after the bail was set.

Natasha VanLieshout, an attorney representing Amiot, said in court that he denies the allegations and “was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

His next hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.