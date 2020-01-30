WAUKEE, Iowa ‑ Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, looking to build momentum ahead of next week’s pivotal Iowa presidential caucuses, was forced to campaign in absentia Thursday while she took part in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington.

“My mom has a commitment right now,” Klobuchar’s daughter, Abigail Bessler, told a small group at a “Hot Dish House Party” on Wednesday night in Council Bluffs, along the Nebraska border.

For Klobuchar, the break in the action could not come at a worse time. With the nation’s attention turning to the Hawkeye State, where voters will caucus on Monday, Trump was planning a rally in Des Moines Thursday night, and several of Klobuchar’s key Democratic rivals were campaigning with gusto.

Among the top attention-getters was former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leaders in the Democratic pack, who bashed Trump before a crowd of several hundred Iowa caucusgoers Thursday morning in a Des Moines area gymnasium.

“He’s more bully than president,” Biden said. “And he’s having an incredibly divisive effect on our country.”

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, vying with Biden and Klobuchar for the support of Democratic moderates, also was in the state, working a Wednesday afternoon town hall in Ames, where he presented himself as a Washington outsider.

Pete Buttigieg held a town hall meeting Wednesday at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames, Iowa.

“Watching what’s happening with the impeachment, watching what’s happening in the Senate — it gets you down,” said Buttigieg, who like Klobuchar has been trying to sell his Midwestern background to Iowans. “It makes you want to watch cartoons instead.”

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, the opening shot in a Democratic presidential contest, has been building for more than a year. As Iowa Democrats move toward their final choices, Klobuchar — along with fellow Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — have had to campaign largely by proxy in the last week.

But of the three, Klobuchar could have the most at stake, having banked on showing well in a neighboring Midwestern state which she has blanketed in dozens of campaign appearances over the past year.

The closing stretch in Iowa has seen her moving even closer into contention. An Emerson College/7 News Iowa poll released Sunday gave Klobuchar her first third place showing, trailing Sanders and Biden but ahead of Warren and Buttigieg (though her lead was comfortably inside the poll’s margin of error).

“There’s a debate whether it’s ‘Klo-mentum’ or ‘Klob-mentum,’ ” Bessler joked in Council Bluffs, where a half-dozen Klobuchar backers gathered to eat a “Taconite Tater-Tot Hot Dish” that the campaign had ferried over from Des Moines.

Even as Klobuchar approaches striking distance, her campaign has been forced to shrink her schedule of public appearances, thanks to her mandatory attendance at the Senate impeachment trial of unknown length. What started as 18 scheduled campaign stops from Thursday through Sunday was trimmed by Thursday to seven stops on Saturday and Sunday.

Klobuchar was able to jet to Council Bluffs for an impromptu campaign stop on Tuesday night, since the Senate trial adjourned early that day. She asked about 100 supporters to mobilize in her absence.

“It’s not what I planned, but it’s what I’m asking you to do,” she said, likening their roles to the duties that have kept her in D.C. “You are the jurors that are going to decide the candidate to represent us,” she said.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, positioned himself as a way for Iowans to take a vote against Washington dysfunction.

“When you’re a mayor, it’s not about the tribal politics and partisanship that dominates the Capitol,” Buttigieg said. “We would be well-served if we could get Washington to look like our well-run cities and communities in the Midwest, rather than the other way around.”