PLAN 929-1062

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,963

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3 • Stories: 2

Bonus space: 380 sq. ft. • Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

A large wraparound porch makes this family-friendly country design stand out. A breezeway provides a covered transition from the two-car garage into the main home. Skylights and a bay window make the breakfast nook bright and cheerful. French doors create seamless indoor-outdoor living between the great room and rear patio/deck. The main-level private master suite showcases a walk-in closet and easy access to the rear deck. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a bathroom. A bonus room is available for later expansion upstairs.

The main level

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









