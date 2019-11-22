This fresh modern farmhouse offers an open layout and outdoor living — multiple sets of French doors connect the main living area to the rear porch. A large veranda in front adds style, and the master suite has privacy and a spacious walk-in closet. Other highlights: a great-room fireplace, walk-in pantry and a mudroom with lockers.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
Plan 430-197
Total finished sq. ft.: 3,076
Bedrooms/Baths: 4 /3.5
Stories: 1 Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Slab, crawl space, full or walkout
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The Latest: Alaska AG tweets about check lawsuit deleted
The Latest on a lawsuit over a denied oil-wealth check in Alaska (all times local):
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks end slightly higher on Wall Street
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Home & Garden
5 Minnesota-made gift ideas for the home, from candles to quilts
Five ideas for locally made goods, crafted by Minnesota makers.
Variety
Syracuse U, shaken by racism, welcomes the holiday break
Benny Callahan didn't leave her dorm for two straight days this week.
Variety
US officials: Don't eat romaine grown in Salinas, Calif.
U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak.