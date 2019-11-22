This fresh modern farmhouse offers an open layout and outdoor living — multiple sets of French doors connect the main living area to the rear porch. A large veranda in front adds style, and the master suite has privacy and a spacious walk-in closet. Other highlights: a great-room fireplace, walk-in pantry and a mudroom with lockers.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.

Home plan: A wide front porch, large windows (with chic shutters), and board and batten siding deliver loads of curb appeal to this farmhouse design.

Plan 430-197

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,076

Bedrooms/Baths: 4 /3.5

Stories: 1 Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab, crawl space, full or walkout