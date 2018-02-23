PLAN HOTW180001

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,544

Bed/bathrooms: 3/2

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 320 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Home plan: Small Craftsman lives large

Foundation: Crawlspace

With 1,544 square feet, this design proves that smaller homes can still include elegant style and amenities. Gables, trusses and a large front porch create curb appeal. The efficient kitchen has room for guests to hang out at the snack counter. A cathedral ceiling adds a feeling of volume and spaciousness in the great room, which steps out to a deck. The master suite showcases a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, dual sinks, shower and soaking tub. The two-car garage includes extra storage and opens to the side to keep the focus on the front entry.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.