Home plan: Small Craftsman lives large

PLAN HOTW180001
Total finished sq. ft.: 1,544
Bed/bathrooms: 3/2
Stories: 1
Bonus space: 320 sq. ft.
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawlspace
With 1,544 square feet, this design proves that smaller homes can still include elegant style and amenities. Gables, trusses and a large front porch create curb appeal. The efficient kitchen has room for guests to hang out at the snack counter. A cathedral ceiling adds a feeling of volume and spaciousness in the great room, which steps out to a deck. The master suite showcases a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, dual sinks, shower and soaking tub. The two-car garage includes extra storage and opens to the side to keep the focus on the front entry.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.