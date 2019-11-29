This sleek, one-story plan sports a wide island that overlooks a great room for an open feeling. The large laundry room and two-car garage provide plenty of storage, and a covered lanai in back is great for entertaining.
Plan 938-106
Total finished sq. ft.: 1,736
Bedrooms/Baths: 4 /2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Slab
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
