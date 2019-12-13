Modern styling with clean lines and mixed siding combine for an attention-grabbing design. The curved roofline adds a soft touch to the exterior, while inside, the open layout in the great room is great for entertaining. Two bedrooms on the main level and three more below house family and friends in comfort. Indoor-outdoor areas on both levels are an added bonus.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
PLAN 1073-8
Total sq. feet: 3,641
Bed/Bath: 5/ 3.5
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Walkout, full, crawl space, slab
