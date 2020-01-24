PLAN 927-1001
Total sq. feet: 2,341
Bed/Bath: 4/ 3.5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space, walk-out
Mixed siding helps boost the curb appeal of this modern farmhouse design. Bright and open, this four-bedroom home is full of convenience, smart features and storage. A vaulted screened porch has a fireplace for chilly evenings. In the master suite, you’ll find a huge walk-in closet and private bath. The large kitchen island is perfect for casual meals, while the nearby dining area is good for formal occasions.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
