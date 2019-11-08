PLAN 923-122
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,220
Bed/bathrooms: 4 /3
Stories: 1
Bonus space: 432 sq. ft.
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Basement, daylight basement, crawl space, slab
Board-and-batten siding, large windows and a welcoming front porch deliver classic curb appeal to this country design. Open gathering spaces encourage relaxing in the great room or at the kitchen's island, which seats six. The kitchen also features a breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the vaulted great room. The grilling porch is ideal for outdoor parties. Bonus room space is above the garage.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
