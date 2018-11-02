PLAN 929-1062

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,963 • Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3 • Stories: 2 • Bonus space: 380 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2 • Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

A big wraparound porch greets visitors to this family-friendly modern country-style design. A breezeway provides a covered transition from the two-car garage, which features a big bonus room for later expansion upstairs. Skylights and a bay window create a bright and cheerful breakfast nook adjacent to the island kitchen. An open layout between the great room and kitchen makes entertaining easy. The master suite is tucked away on the main level with access to the back deck. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.









