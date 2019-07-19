PLAN 70-1477

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,837

Bed/bathrooms: 3/2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

Home plan: Compact ranch lives large

A mix of materials and black quartered windows add modern touches to this home exterior. An open layout creates an easygoing feel throughout the main living spaces, and smart design choices make this house plan live large. A fireplace warms the great room and adds cozy charm. The private master suite features a spacious walk-in closet and dual sinks. Lockers just off the three-car garage provide a place to put items during busy transitions. Other highlights include a generous walk-in kitchen pantry and covered front and rear porches.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.