PLAN 1042-19

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,334

Bed/bathrooms: 4/4

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, slab

This sleek and stylish exterior boasts clean lines and plenty of windows. The contemporary home strikes a warm balance between traditional and modern styling. A covered porch flows seamlessly into the gracious great room, creating a flow that emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. Nine-foot ceilings enhance the already spacious feel of the main level, which includes a versatile guest bedroom. An open dining area connects to the kitchen, which features an island for food prep and informal dining. Use the rec room for a home office or as a playroom, art studio or craft space. The second floor has three more bedrooms, including the master, and a second-level laundry room for convenience.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









