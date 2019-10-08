HOME NO HELP

The Twins’ all-time postseason records at their home ballparks:

Met Stadium: 3-4

Metrodome: 13-10

Target Field: 0-3

SEPARATION ANXIETY

The Twins have been swept in four consecutive AL Division Series, but this year’s was the most lopsided. The total runs scored over those four series:

2006: Athletics 16, Twins 7

2009: Yankees 15, Twins 6

2010: Yankees 17, Twins 7

2019: Yankees 23, Twins 7