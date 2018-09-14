Chanhassen

Built in 1999, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,770 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, a two-story foyer, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, walkout basement, deck and patio. Listed by Emily Rose Welter, 612-207-6334, and Jan and Dave Rome, 612-750-6233, Edina Realty.

Plymouth

Built in 1992, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,967 square feet and features five bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, finished basement, three-season porch and deck. Listed by Steve Rod, 612-386-4393, and LaVern Rod, 612-919-2585, Edina Realty.

Scandia

Built in 2005, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,010 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, a loft, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, partial basement, patio, three-car attached garage and one-car detached garage and a 2.5-acre lot. Listed by Justin Handt, Re/Max Results, 651-303-7791.

Note: Listings active as of Sept. 12

Photos provided by Emily Rose Welter and Jan and Dave Rome/Colin Simpson, Lake Street Photography/Justin Handt