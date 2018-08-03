Andover

Built in 2013, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house has 4,108 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, two vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, formal dining room, finished walkout basement, deck and patio. Listed by Bonnie Branton, Edina Realty, 612-590-7358.

St. Paul

Built in 1913, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Summit Hill neighborhood has 1,608 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room with bay window, unfinished basement, porch, patio and two-car detached garage. Listed by Claudia Assell, Home Avenue, 952-929-7355.

Lake St. Croix Beach

Built in 1972, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 2,800 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, formal dining room, full basement, two decks, patio, backyard cottage, fenced yard and private access to the St. Croix River. Listed by Luke Kjos, RM Realty, 651-472-8283.

Note: Listings active as of Aug. 1.

Photos provided by Bonnie Branton/ Claudia Assell/Spacecrafting





