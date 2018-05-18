Minneapolis

Built in 1946, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Kenny neighborhood has 3,081 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, reading nook, sauna, partial basement, private backyard with tea house and one-car attached garage. Listed by Craig Weitz, 612-335-0990, and Dawnn Eldredge, 612-990-7638, Edina Realty.

St. Paul

Built in 1929, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Highland Park neighborhood has 2,527 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stone countertops, full finished basement, deck and a two-car detached garage with workshop on the upper level. Listed by Joe Stradcutter, Redfin Corp., 651-964-3872.

Little Canada

Built in 1934, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,126 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full finished walkout basement, porch, patio, two decks and three-car attached tuck-under garage with lake frontage on Gervais Lake. Listed by Donna Vanneste, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-200-7788.

Note: Listings active as of May 17.

Photos provided by Dawnn Eldredge/Joe Stradcutter/Donna Vanneste