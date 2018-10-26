Medina

Built in 1985, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,238 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, a bonus room with full kitchen and bath on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen countertops, full finished basement, deck, patio, fenced yard and heated garage on a cul-de-sac lot. Listed by Shelley Brenton, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 952-905-1125.

St. Paul

Built in 1906, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Summit-University neighborhood has 2,938 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, updated kitchen with soapstone countertops, full finished basement, patio, porch and two-car detached garage with attic. Listed by Dave Peterson, Keller Williams Integrity Realty, 612-670-8441.

Stillwater

Built in 2010, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 4,402 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, loft, vaulted ceilings, second-floor laundry, two fireplaces, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a double oven, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio and porch. Listed by Don Hoye, Twin Cities Real Estate, 612-414-8750.

Note: Listings active as of Oct. 24.

Photos provided by Bob Parrish Photography/Dave Peterson/Spacecrafting