Victoria

.

Built in 2017, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,732 square feet, and features four bedrooms on one level, an upper-level laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, gas cooktop and separate wall oven, unfinished walkout basement and porch on a lot that backs up to a wetland. Listed by Jeff Schulz, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-709-4737.

Minneapolis

.

Built in 1921, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Lynnhurst neighborhood has 2,133 square feet, and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement, porch, paver patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Art Hays, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 612-805-5929.

Eagan

.

Built in 1994, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 4,636 square feet, and features four bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, custom built-ins, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, sunroom, full finished basement, patio and deck. Listed by Greg Kuntz, Re/Max Results, 651-270-3007.

Note: Listings active as of Jan. 16.