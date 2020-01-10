St. Paul

Built in 1909, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Summit Hill neighborhood has 2,080 square feet and features a fireplace, box beam ceilings, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full finished basement, porch, deck, hot tub and two-car detached garage. Listed by Krista Wolter, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-247-5106.

.

Plymouth

Built in 2000, this three-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,450 square feet and features an upper-level loft bedroom, three-sided fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement and maintenance-free deck. Listed by Ryan Mortensen, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-845-5702.

.

Hastings

Built in 1904, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,489 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, unfinished basement, porch and three-car detached garage on a 3.8-acre lot. Listed by Wayne Beissel, 612-599-5534, and Greg Jablonske, 651-248-0366, Edina Realty.

Note: Listings active as of Jan. 11.

Photos provided by Ryan Mortensen/ Krista Wolter/ Wayne Beissel/Greg Jablonske