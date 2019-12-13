Buffalo, Minn.

Built in 2019, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,960 square feet and features new construction with two bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, finished walkout basement, porch and deck. Listed by Bruce McAlpin, 612-669-6324, and Bonnie Knutson, 612-219-2373, Edina Realty.

Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie

Built in 1993, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,912 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, crown moldings, deck, porch and fenced yard with paver patio, fire pit and gazebo. Listed by Josie Patterson, 952-212-5107, and Brace Helgeson, 612-310-4300, Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Woodbury

Woodbury

Built in 2014, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,719 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with center island, glass-paned barn doors, patio, porch and full finished basement. Listed by Karie Curnow, Edina Realty, 612-226-3644.

Note: Listings active as of Dec. 11.

Photos provided by Bruce McAlpin and Bonnie Knutson/Dean Riedel, 360VIP Photography/Karie Curnow