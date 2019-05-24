Robbinsdale

Built in 1938, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,627 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main and upper levels, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, balcony, full finished basement, in-ground sprinkler system and two-car detached garage. Listed by John Richard, Edina Realty, 763-442-9947.

St. Paul

Built in 1941, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Highland neighborhood has 2,002 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, built-ins, hardwood floors, three-season porch, full finished basement, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Krista Wolter, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-247-5106.

Arden Hills

Built in 1963, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,627 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, full walkout basement, deck, patio and association access to the Arden Hills Beach Club on Lake Johanna. Listed by Renae and Tom Hrastich, 651-503-6056, and Nolan Hrastich, 651-373-0590, Edina Realty.

Note: Listings active as of May 22.

Photos provided by John Richard/Erik Mickelsen/Virtuance