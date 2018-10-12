Bloomington

Built in 1982, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 2,882 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, walkout basement, three-season porch, deck, patio and two-car attached garage. Listed by the Becky Peterson, Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-925-8414.

Minneapolis

Built in 1937, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Diamond Lake neighborhood has 2,208 square feet and features an upper-level master suite with custom full wall wainscoting, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, full basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by David Delay, Edina Realty, 612-701-9140.

Rosemount

Built in 2013, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,467 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with island, porch and full finished basement. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.

Minneapolis Built in 1937, this three-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Diamond Lake neighborhood has 2,208 square feet and features an upper level master suite with custom full wall wainscoting, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, full basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by David Delay, Edina Realty, 612-701-9140.

Note: Listings active as of Oct. 10.

Photos provided by Kyle Chiodo, 20/20 Home Photography/David Delay/Kris Lindahl