Minneapolis

Built in 1935, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Regina neighborhood has 2,509 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom with circular walk-in shower, fireplace, paneled doors, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement and a one-car attached garage. Listed by Keith Raney, ATD Realty, 612-385-0009.

Crystal

Built in 2008, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,523 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and deck. Listed by Nancy Dang, Bridge Realty, 952-368-0021.

Ham Lake

Built in 2003, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,205 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, three-season porch, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement, above-ground heated pool, two decks, patio, three-car attached garage and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Rick Ruprecht, Re/Max Results, 763-323-6274.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 12.

Photos provided by Nancy Dang/Steven Hong/Rick Ruprecht