Prior Lake

Built in 2000, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,842 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, a two-story foyer, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, full finished walkout basement and deck. Listed by Tom Sommers, 952-994-7204, and Adrian Sommers, 952-239-4555, Coldwell Banker Burnet.

St. Paul

Built in 1921, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,991 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, a fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins and stained glass, updated kitchen, three-­season porch, spa/sauna room, patio, full finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Shawn Hartmann, 651-468-9099, and Rick Bean, 651-324-8301, Re/Max Results.

Lake Elmo

Built in 2018, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,436 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, loft, fireplace, hardwood floors, porch, granite kitchen countertops, walkout basement and porch. Listed by Mary Andreasen, Keller Williams Premier Realty South Suburban, 651-983-5828.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 20.